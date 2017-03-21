Watch: What are Israel's main problems?

Tags:Middle East, Trending
Related Stories
- Watch: Protesters attack police
- 'You're trying to tar him with the brush of white-supremacy'
- "Hillary Clinton shouldn't have lost to Donald Trump'
- Teacher wins $1 million prize
- Investigators find missing Super Bowl jersey
- 18-year old illegal immigrant charged in bathroom rape case
- New ketchup craze prevents soggy rolls
- Terrifying volcano eruption forces mountain climbers to flee
- Ever wanted to know what your body looks like on the inside?