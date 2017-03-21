Israeli woman gets 4-year sentence for joining ISIS

50-month sentence handed down to Israeli woman who traveled to Iraq to work on behalf of the terror group.

An Israeli woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for her involvement with the ISIS terror organization.

On Tuesday, a district court in Haifa handed down a 50-month sentence to Sabrin Zavidat, a resident of the Arab town of Sakhnin in the Galilee.

Zavidat joined the international Islamic terror group along with her family and traveled to Iraq to work on ISIS’ behalf.

According to the indictment, Zavidat and her husband both travelled to Mosul in northern Iraq after joining ISIS. Sabrin Zavidat worked in an ISIS-run hospital, while her husband fought as a soldier of the Islamic state.

The trial of Zavidat’s husband for his terrorist activities with ISIS is still ongoing.

The family ultimately returned to Israel after Sabrin Zavidat’s father followed after them and urged them to come home.

The couple was charged with maintaining contacts with a foreign enemy, illegal travel from Israel, membership in an illegal organization, illegal military training, and service on behalf of an illegal organization.

Both Zavidat and her husband acknowledged their crimes, but did not express regret.