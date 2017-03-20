Forbes publishes list of billionares, including 18 Israelis

Forbes magazine published the list of billionaires for 2017, with 233 new billionaires joining the list. At present there are 2043 people with nine-figure fortunes.

The list also includes 18 Israelis, with Eyal Ofer who lives in London the wealthiest Israeli in the world with a net worth of 8.9 billion dollars, having lost 2 billion dollars since last year. He is ranked in 145th place.

The list of 18 Israeli billionaires, their positions, ages and occupations is reproduced here:

#145 Eyal Ofer $8.9 B 66 real estate, shipping Israel

#269 Stef Wertheimer $5.6 B 90 metalworking tools Israel

#303 Arnon Milchan $5.2 B 72 movie making Israel

#334 Shari Arison $4.9 B 59 Carnival Cruises Israel

#501 Yitzhak Tshuva $3.7 B 68 real estate Israel

#581 Shaul Shani $3.3 B 62 telecom Israel

#630 Idan Ofer $3.1 B 61 drilling, shipping Israel

#630 Teddy Sagi $3.1 B 45 gambling software Israel

#717 Gil Shwed $2.8 B 49 software Israel

#814 Adam Neumann $2.5 B 37 WeWork Israel

#939 Marius Nacht $2.2 B 51 software Israel

#1098 Alexander Machkevich $1.9 B 63 mining, metals Israel

#1567 Mori Arkin $1.3 B 64 pharmaceuticals Israel

#1678 Dan Gertler $1.2 B 43 mining Israel

#1678 Lev Leviev $1.2 B 61 diamonds Israel

#1795 Liora Ofer $1.1 B 63 investments Israel

#1795 Beny Steinmetz $1.1 B 60 mining, diamonds, real estate Israel

#1940 Morris Kahn $1 B 87 software Israel

The list does not include Mobileye chief investor Shmuel Charlap, even though he will reportedly gain about $1 B from his share in Mobileye, since Mobileye has not yet received payment for the sale to Intel.