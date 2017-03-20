Transgender refuses to grant divorce, claims he is a woman

A Haifa Rabbinical court recently forced transgender person to grant wife a get, despite his claiming he could not give it as he is a woman.

Two women recently came to the Haifa Rabbinical Court fighting about a divorce. It turned out that one of them had previously been a man before undergoing a sex-change operation. They married as classic husband and wife and raised their children together. When the husband went through his changes, a year ago, the couple separated. The wife could not move on and date and marry anyone else, because she was still halachically married to her "husband" - he/she had not yet given the wife a get [divorce document].

After hearing the unusual situation, the rabbinical judges decided that this is good reason for granting a get, and there is no reason to insist on conciliation counseling as it clearly won't lead to reconciliation and a happy marriage. The court ordered the parties to begin the process of divorce.

The problem was then raised by the "husband" that s/he cannot grant a get because he is no longer a man but a woman, and a woman is unable to grant a get.

The wife then requested an annulment of the marriage, but the judges said that would not be possible since she married a man and halachically he was still a man. The dayanim decided that the husband had to give a get and if he would not he would be considered as a get refuser and would end up in jail.

The husband eventually agreed to give the get, but during the process recanted and explained that s/he was upset that s/he is being related to in the text of the get as a male. She criticized the court for 'living in the Middle Ages'. After being warned again about possibly ending up in jail, s/he agreed to complete the process and give the get.