Report: Israel strikes in Syria

Syrian media reported Sunday night that Israel attacked Syrian military positions and Hezbollah targets in the Qalamoun Mountains, along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Israel is not responding to the reports.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported in Syria that an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by the Israeli Air Force opened fire on a car near Kuneitra, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

According to the reports, the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was eliminated in the attack.

Israel did not comment on those reports either.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Ambassador to the UN, Bashar Al-Jaafari, on Sunday justified his country’s retaliation for Israel’s airstrikes overnight Thursday.

"The Syrian response was appropriate and changed the rules of the game. Israel will think long before taking similar action in the future," Jaafari told Hezbollah’s Al-Manar network.

The ambassador further claimed that Israel intervened in the war in Syria because of the Syrian army's progress in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

Israel on Thursday night attacked targets in Syria, in what Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later said was a shipment of weapons meant for Hezbollah.

Syria responded to the Israeli airstrikes by launching several anti-aircraft missiles towards the Israeli aircraft.

One missile was intercepted by Israel's Arrow air defense system, one of the first times the system has been used.

No Israeli soldiers were hurt, despite Syria’s claims that it downed one of the Israeli aircraft.