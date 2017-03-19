Lebanese journalist calls on Israel to kill Nasrallah

Lebanese TV news anchor Maria Maalouf calls upon Israel to kill Hezbollah chief. 'Rid us of Nasrallah and gain our faith.'

A Lebanese TV news anchor drew the ire of the Hezbollah terrorist organization over the weekend, after she tweeted that Israel ought to carry out a targeted assassination of the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Maria Maalouf, who has a history of antagonizing the Shiite terror group, wrote a pair of tweets on Saturday, lamenting Nasrallah’s continued presence in her home country.

“If Israel really wants peace,” she wrote, “then it should prove it and sign an agreement with Hezbollah. Because to this day we haven’t gotten rid of Hassan Nasrallah, who is deluding us with his fight against Israel.”

But, added, Maalouf, if Israel is serious about protecting itself, it should eliminate the Hezbollah leader once and for all.

“If Israel sees Hassan Nasrallah as an enemy, why doesn’t [Israel] bomb him and rid us of him and gain our faith, all while protecting itself?”

With some 220,000 Twitter followers, Maalouf is a prominent – and vocal – opponent of foreign interference in Lebanon, particularly by Hezbollah and its allies, Syria and Iran.

The feeling, it seems, is mutual, as last week the son of the Syrian Ambassador to Jordan wrote on Facebook that his country was ready to execute Maalouf.

“You will soon pay the price for your barking,” wrote Khaydera Bahjat Suleiman. “Revenge is a dish best served cold. We’re already preparing the rope to hang you, and the garbage bin is ready.”

In 2015, Maalouf expressed her desire to personally assassinate Nasrallah, condemning him as an Iranian agent in Lebanon.

“I wish I had the courage to blow myself up around Hassan Nasrallah so as to avenge Lebanon’s martyrs killed by the Iranian party [Hezbollah].”