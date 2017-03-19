'Meeting on Shabbat is absolutely unacceptable'

UTJ MKs slam Netanyahu for holding meeting on Shabbat, say government 'can have no success' if Shabbat is violated.

Finance Committee Head MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) spoke with several people close to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after Netanyahu published a post in which he mentioned holding a meeting about the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) on Shabbat (Sabbath).

"This meeting, which was not about issues related to 'saving a life,' should not have been held on Shabbat. This is a very serious issue, and Netanyahu's unprecedented decision is absolutely unacceptable - even if the meeting was unofficial," Gafni said.

MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) said, "This kind of behavior is insane. It confuses values and systems, and places the IPBC above the holiness of Shabbat. There can be no success if the government works on Shabbat."

Netanyahu himself said he does not violate Shabbat, and promised such incidents would not occur in the future.

On Saturday, Netanyahu held a discussion about the Israel Broadcasting Authority and the IPBC with Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, and Coalition Chairman David Bitan.