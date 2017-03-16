City of David activist wins Lifetime Achievement Prize

Education Minister Naftali Bennett announced Thursday the winners of the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement: Israel Tzvi (Tzvika) Levy and David (Davideleh) Be'eri.

Minister Bennett approved the prize committee's recommendations, headed by Prof. Moshe Bar-Asher, alongside committee members: Eyal Gabai, Tzvi Hauser, Dr. Pnina Tromer, and Dalit Stauber.

The Education Minister welcomed Tzvika Levy by mentioning his impressive enlistment to the cause of lone soldiers, and David Be'eri on transforming the City of David into a site of heritage, education, national, and international tourism of the highest order.

Bennett spoke of Tzvika Levy's achievement: "Reserve Col. Zvika Levi is the one of the finest sons our country produced - a Zionist role model, but above all a father to thousands of isolated soldiers who found in him an address, and he was to them a father, mother, ear, friend, and brother. Tzvika's life work encompasses our values ​​as a society, and is a tremendous contribution to the unity of the society and the security of Israel."

On Davideleh Be'eri's winning the award, Bennett said: "The 50th year reunion of Jerusalem is a great opportunity to better appreciate Davideleh Be'eri as one of the greatest builders of Jerusalem in modern times. For many years we dreamed, prayed, and aspired to return to the city where King David settled and to rebuild it. David brings the dream into action. Thanks to David Be'eri, millions of soldiers and students have been exposed to the history of Jerusalem, in a way that was impossible before. David Be'eri, a man of vision and action, an officer in the Duvdevan unit of Sayeret Matkal, a scholar-warrior, deserves our thanks for his life's work, which is our life."