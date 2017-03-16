David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff debate the role Jews in the Diaspora play about discouraging others from moving to the Jewish Homeland.
Tags:Aliyah Time
Are Jews in Diaspora discouraging Aliyah?
Aliyah Time continues its recent theme from previous shows about the two-state dilemna - the Diaspora and Israel
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 16/03/17 15:48
Group photo of Olim
Ben Kelmer, courtesy of Nefesh B'Nefesh
