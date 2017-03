17-year-old suspect came to police checkpoint near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron carrying a knife. Police investigating his motives

A short time ago a 17-year-old suspect came to one of the police checkpoints near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron which are manned by Border Police.

A search revealed that he was hiding a knife. The suspect was transferred to security officials for further investigation of his motives.