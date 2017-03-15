Fatah: Kill 37 Israelis, become role model for Arab women

On the March 11 anniversary of the most lethal attack in Israel's history, the Coastal Road massacre in which 37 civilians were murdered, among them 12 children, members of Fatah's Central Committee praised the female terrorist who led the attack, Dalal Mughrabi, as a role model for Palestinian Arabs. As the anniversary of the attack coincides with International Women's Day on March 8, some Fatah leaders emphasized the female terrorist's importance as an example for women in particular.

Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub presents honorary plaques at the ceremony

At a ceremony honoring women "fighters" and "creators" held under the auspices of Jibril Rajoub, Secretary of Fatah's Central Committee. Rajoub praised terrorist Mughrabi as "prime among" female "Martyrs," and suggested that Palestinian Arab women of today let themselves inspire by Mughrabi and the female plane hijacker Laila Khaled:

The head of the 'Palestinian Women's Union,' and former Fatah Central Committee member Amal Hamad seconded this. She stated on PA TV that "Dalal Mughrabi who was a role model led men and stood in the front line. Dalal established a state inside a bus, and waved a flag over the bus. She killed as many as she killed from among the occupation's soldiers, not from among civilians (PMW: all of the victims were civilians). She excelled in her leadership, her pioneering and her faith."



On the same program, the director of a women's research center agreed on Palestinian Arab women's central role, pointing out three female terrorists: PFLP political bureau member and Director of the Women's Research Center Maryam Abu Daqqa: "The Palestinian women created a triangle of horror: Laila Khaled from the air, Shadia Abu Ghazaleh from the land and Dalal Mughrabi from the sea."

Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi presented Mughrabi on his Facebook page as an example to follow, "a Palestinian school for the supreme love of the homeland", and praised her for "scattering her soul on the soil," He also posted a photo of her holding an assault rifle.



Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki also venerated Dalal Mughrabi on occasion of her attack. He said her attack "spread the spirit of victory in the hearts of the Palestinians and struck the Israeli occupation like lightning." He added that Mughrabi had become "a legend" and that her "soul is constantly floating in the skies of Palestine." [Website of Fatah's Information and Culture Commission, March 11, 2017]



Fatah's glorification of the Coastal Road attack and murderer Dalal Mughrabi is not new. PMW has documented that the Palestinian Authority and Fatah have turned Mughrabi into a role model for society. Earlier this year, Fatah included huge posters of Mughrabi alongside posters of chairman Abbas at a military parade:

At a Fatah event in honor of Mughrabi and her attack, the stage was adorned with two large photos of Mughrabi next to the Fatah logo. Speaking at the event, Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki called the terrorist murderer a "Martyr", "fighter," and "one of the most famous Palestinian self-sacrificing fighters." [Facebook page of Abbas Zaki, March 12, 2017]

A PA official, District Governor of Ramallah and El-Bireh Dr. Laila Ghannam, likewise spoke at the "eulogy ceremony for Martyr Dalal Mughrabi." [Official Facebook page of Ramallah & Al-Bireh Governorate, March 11, 2017]