'Just leave her:' Mother abandons toddler in grocery store

A woman abandoned her toddler while shopping in a grocery store in California, then left store without her.

A California woman believed to be the mother seen abandoning her 2-year-old daughter at a Riverside grocery store has been taken into custody by police.

The woman, Chiengkham Vilaysane was taken into custody several hours after her photo and name were released to the public.

Police had released a surveillance video Monday showing a woman walking into a grocery store over the weekend with a child by her side. The toddler wandered off but the woman never sought out the child and continued shopping. Eventually, a passerby brought the child back to the mother to which she responded, “oh just leave her.” The mother left the store without the toddler after paying for the groceries.

Police arrived at the Food-4-Less Sunday night where they found the toddler unharmed and in good condition.

According to police, the child was able to identify the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a surveillance footage photograph of her. The toddler is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services