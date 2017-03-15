Watch: Israeli Border Police special forces raid terrorists

Terrorist cell behind bombing last October broken up before being able to commit further attacks.

Undercover units of the Border Police carried out raids in which they arrested the terrorists who carried a terrorist attack last October, when an explosive devise was detonated next to security personnel in Aram near Jerusalem, causing injuries to two officers when the devise exploded.

An investigation revealed that the terrorists behind the attack were plotting to commit a shooting attack. They were arrested before they could commit any further attacks.

The cell was active in the Aram area and all of the terrorists in the cell were captured.