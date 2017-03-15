Citizens over 80 won't have to wait in line

The Knesset on Tuesday evening approved the second and third readings of the Social Equality Ministry's law proposal which would allow Israeli citizens over age 80 to receive public services without waiting in line.

Currently only a few places allow the elderly to skip lines. The new law proposes to turn this benefit into a right. This will save the elderly time which otherwise would have been spent waiting in line, but is, of course, aimed at helping them physically by saving them the effort of standing in line for lengthy periods of time.

The lnew aw allows the elderly to skip lines in banks, supermarkets, post offices, cinemas, theaters, events, sports stadiums, galleries, museums, libraries, national gardens, nature reserves, and other places.

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) said, "This is a moral and significant law. Especially now, when we are witness to unfortunate cases of abuse, of elderly people, this is an important and sorely needed law.

"This law, which was passed today in the Knesset, reminds all of us of the way we need to treat and honor senior citizens.

"Serving the elderly first and allowing them to skip lines is something which we as a society would need to do, even if not required by law. I have no doubt that this law will help make honoring the elderly become a social norm, so that one day it becomes superfluous."