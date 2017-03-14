Jewish father of 3 whose donor search inspired celebrities dies

Adam Krief, a Jewish cancer patient whose search for a bone marrow donor captured the attention of social media and celebrities, has died.

JTA - Adam Krief, a Jewish cancer patient whose search for a bone marrow donor captured the attention of social media and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Mayim Bialik and Jason Biggs, has died.

Krief, a father of three from Los Angeles, died Tuesday, a family friend confirmed to JTA. He was 31.

Krief was diagnosed with primary myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer that is likely fatal if a stem cell transplant match is not found. To find an HLA, or gene complex match for Krief — something more difficult to track down than a blood type match — drives were held around the world, including in North America, Israel, France and Mexico.

Kardashian posted about Krief on Facebook in September, saying he was a friend of a friend.

A bone-marrow donor was found last December – seven matches were found, in fact, through the donor drives organized for him.

“This is what cloud 9 looks like … I’m so grateful to let you all know that a donor has been found,” Krief wrote at the time, sharing a video with two of his children.

The Hope 4 Adam Facebook page on March 8 called for a Worldwide Unity Shabbat for March 11 and March 18 for the recovery of Krief, asking followers to “Help us bring about a miracle.”

On Monday, the Eretz Kabbalah Facebook page of the Los Angeles-based Eretz Cultural Center posted a call for followers to recite Tehillim, or psalms, on behalf of Krief.

“After a long search for a bone-marrow match to save his life, he finally received one. However, after some complications, he is said to only have a few hours to live,” the post said.

Krief is survived by his wife, Lia, and his young children.