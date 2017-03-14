3 Bnei Brak children found living alone in shocking conditions

After mother of three children suddenly passed, her orphans were found struggling on their own, alone at home.

Three orphans found living alone in Bnei Brak publicized their story this week via a Kupat Ha'Ir crowdfunding campaign.

The mother of the children, Mrs. G. (the name has been redacted to protect the family’s identity) had reportedly been checked into the hospital after suffering for a month from mysterious pains.

Doctors later identified the source of the pains as a tumor. Two weeks later, she passed away.

Her three children are now living in a state of serious poverty, with 17-year-old Talia G. now responsible for the household. On the campaign page for their family fund, Talia wrote the following:

"Hello, my name is Talia. I’m 17 years old.

“For about a month, my mother was in horrible pain, and really suffering. We were scared, and didn't know what was going on. She went for a checkup and they found a tumor. We never thought that she'd go to the hospital and never come home. It only took 2 weeks before she was gone.

“Now we're left alone in the house. I'm taking care of my siblings, but I'm still in school, and don't know how to run a home alone.

“Please, we are living a nightmare. If there is anything you can give to help us, you'll be saving our lives. Thank you."

The Kupat Ha'Ir charity organization has launched an urgent campaign, in order to raise funds necessary to provide for the three orphans.

Meanwhile, the children continue to rely on community members to get by, until they have received what they need to move forward.

Donation can be made HERE.