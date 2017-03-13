Bus attacked near Beit El

Arabs threw stones, Molotov cocktails at vehicles travelling near Beit El. No injuries or damage were reported.

An Egged bus was attacked by stonethrowers adjacent to the town of Beit El in the Binyamin region. There were no injuries and no damage was reported.

Passengers erroneously reported that there had been shooting on the bus but after investigation by security forces it was determined that only stones had been thrown at the bus.

IDF forces are searching the area in an attempt to locate the stonethrowers.

Shortly before the stonethrowing incident, Arabs threw three Molotov cocktails at a car driving nearby. There were no casualties or damage in this incident either.