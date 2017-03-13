Report: Iran set up weapons factories for Hezbollah in Lebanon





Iran has set up weapons construction factories for Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a report by the Kuwaiti newspaper al Jarida.

According to the report, the decision to construct the weapons factories in Lebanon followed alleged attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Iranian weapons shipments in Sudan, which were meant for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas? Israel has also allegedly targeted Iranian weapons shipments meant for Hezbollah in Syria in recent years.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization is an Iranian proxy, and fought in the Syrian civil war to secure the regime of Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran.

"Iran has set up factories for the production of rockets in Lebanon and for Hezbollah weapons," the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard said in an interview with al Jarida.

He explained that a special department was established at an Iranian university to train talented Lebanese "experts" in the manufacturing of rockets and other weapons so that they could construct the weapons back home with fearing that an Israeli air strike would destroy the weapons transports before Hezbollah could receive them.