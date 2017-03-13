'Peace will come when we swap lands and populations'

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Monday morning about Israeli envoy Jason Greenblatt's upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"This is a new opportunity to restart the negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," Liberman wrote on his Facebook page. "This is an opportunity to learn lessons from the past."

"The first thing we need to learn is that any attempts to solve the Palestinian issue on the basis of 'land for peace' will end in failure.

"The only way to solve the problem for good is to swap land and populations as part of a larger agreement.

"We cannot have a 100% homogeneous Palestinian state, in which there are no Jews at all, if in Israel there are two nations and 22% of the population is Palestinian. There is no reason why Sheikh Raed Salah, MK Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List), MK Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) or MK Hanin Zoabi (Joint Arab List) should continue to be Israeli citizens."