Provocations during Hevron Purim parade

A commotion broke out in Hevron on Sunday during the course of the Purim carnival. A member of the ultra left-wing organization "B'Tselem", a central witness for the prosecution in the Elor Azariya trial, unfurled Palestinian flags on an adjacent building. A number of the residents, including Itamar Ben-Gvir,Benzi Gopstein and Ofer Ohana, went up to remove the flags.

Security forces from the IDF and police are accompanying the marchers through the city of Hevron to ensure that the Arabs do not try to disrupt it.

The closure on Judea and Samaria has been extended to tomorrow noon after intelligence assessments were made by the security establishment.





