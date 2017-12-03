The Amalek of today

Ahmed Daqamseh, The Jordanian terrorist who murdered seven girls in the Naharayim attack and was released Sunday after serving his sentence of 20 years imprisonment stated after he returned home that he would "stay a soldier in the Jordanian armed forces," adding that "I went into jail as a soldier and now I consider myself and my sons soldiers in the armed forces." He was given a jubilant reception in the village where he lived after his return.

Meanwhile Yaffa Shoukroun, an Israeli seriously injured in Daqamseh's murderous attack, referred in an Arutz Sheva interview to the terrorist's release.

"I heard this morning about the release and I feel that they ruined our Purim celebrations," she said. "The Jordanian government did not coordinate with us the decision to release him," said an indignant Shoukroun. "They released terrorist like robbers in the night. In the past there were attempts to release him but we made a fight so that the terrorist would never again see the light of day. I never imagined that one day this terrorist would be set free. The terrorist should have served a sentence for every pupil he murdered, he didn't even serve a sentence for one and was released after 20 years."

Shoukroun was seriously injured in the attack, suffered four bullet wounds and underwent extensive rehabilitation. Three of the seven pupils murdered in the attack studied in her class.

"This week we commemorated twenty years since the murder of the seven girls. For me and for the families and all those who were present there it is all still fresh as if it happened yesterday. Every morning when I come to school I see the pictures of those murdered and they accompany me every day and every hour. We do numerous things in memory of the girls and recently we established scholarships in their name.

"Today on Purim we remember Amalek of then and the Amalek of now. I appeal from here and hope that the Israeli government will demand that he be returned to jail for the rest of his life."