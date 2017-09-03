Trump Israel adviser headed to Israel to discuss 'settlements'

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations focusing on the Arab-Israeli conflict, reportedly will visit Israel next week.

Greenblatt’s visit aims to help determine the Trump administration’s policy on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Israel’s Channel 2 first reported on Wednesday.

Among the topics of discussion will be the new community promised to the former residents of the town of Amona, which was evacuated and dismantled last month, according to the report. It would be the first new official Jewish community in Judea and Samaria in 25 years.

Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that annexing Judea and Samaria will lead to a “crisis” with the Trump administration, citing what he called a “direct message” from the United States.

An Orthodox Jew and Yeshiva University graduate, Greenblatt studied at a yeshiva in Gush Etzion in the mid-1980s and did armed guard duty there.