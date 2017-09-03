Finished eating? You may be feeding the needy

Ever ask 'Where does all the food from events go? What a waste!'? Leket Israel asked, and decided to act.

The "Leket Israel" Association collects nearly 2.5 million cooked meals a year from hotels, army bases, corporate cafeterias, and from other institutions.



Leket Israel says that the IDF has counted as one of their biggest donors for close to 3 years, and they provide about 44 thousand hot meals a month from 48 bases across the country. "We receive about 44 thousand meals a month from hotels," says the association, "and from various institutional cafeterias - commercial companies, for example - we receive about 75 thousand meals a month."

While leading the safe, effective, and efficient rescue of thousands of tons of fresh produce and millions of hot meals, Leket Israel has launched a special Purim campaign this year.

On Purim it is customary to give Matanot L’evyonim (Gifts to the Poor), and we are afforded the special opportunity to donate to those in need.

By participating in Leket Israel’s Purim campaign, you may send greeting cards to your loved ones while helping Leket deliver healthy Mishloach Manot packages to tens of thousands of Israel’s needy families.