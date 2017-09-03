British Foreign Minister: Either two states - or apartheid

Boris Johnson says Israel has no choice but to allow the creation of a Palestinian state.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the alternative to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an "apartheid system."

Johnson had a whistlestop 24-hour visit to Israel Wednesday in which he reaffirmed British support for Israel but criticized Jewish building in Judea and Samaria.

"What we are saying is that you have to have a two-state solution or else you have a kind of apartheid system," Johnson said in an interview published in The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

In Ramallah on Wednesday, Johnson stressed that his government's policy was "absolutely unchanged" and they remain committed to two states.

When meeting Netanyahu on Wednesday, Johnson stressed Britain's "rock-like" support of Israel, but also touched on building in Judea and Samaria.

"Israel has first and foremost an absolute right to live in security, and the people of Israel deserve to be safe from terrorism," Johnson said.

But he later added: "Of course we must also try to remove obstacles to peace and progress such as the settlements."