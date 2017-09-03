Purim - a time for charity for those in need

Leading Rabbis and scholars call on Jews throughout the world to take part in historic implementation of Purim charity precept.

"It is my custom now for several years to give Matanos L'evyonim (Charity to the poor for Purim day) to Kupat Ha'Ir immediately after Megillah reading", says Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, "and with this I fulfill my obligation".

After 15 monumental years as the tzedaka (charity) organization of the Gedolei HaDor (sages of our generation), Kupat Ha'Ir has now announced this year's matanos l'evyonim program. At Rav Chaim Kanievsky's own request, 4,000 poverty-stricken families in the Land of Israel have been selected as being in especially dire need. The gedolim (leading Rabbis) have decided that this year, these families absolutely must be helped.

Those who have questions as to where and to whom they should give for this important mitzvah (precept) need wonder no longer. Those who give to Kupat Ha'Ir will have the zechus (merit) of having Rav Chaim Kanievsky himself as their shaliach (emissary) to give to poor talmidei chachamim (scholars), widows, and orphans living in Israel.

Rav Kanievsky will also daven (pray) for all those who donate, and gave a bracha (blessing) to donors that they should have a home blessed by G-d, have health and a long life, be spared from troubles, and see yeshuos (salvation).

In an immense operation, matanos l'evyonim will be distributed by Kupat Ha'Ir to all 4,000 families on the day of Purim. 2,800 families will receive donations on Sunday, and 1,200 in Yerushalayim will receive for Shushan Purim.

The choice is clear. The gedolim are calling on you to give to the most trusted tzedaka organization in Israel, to help 4,000 poor families hand-selected for the mitzvah of matanos l'evyonim.

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of this historic event.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE MATANOS L'EVYONIM NOW

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN