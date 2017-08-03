After school activity: Throwing stones

Police foreign press spokesman reported that dozens of students from Bir Zeit University near Ramallah arrived yesterday at the Bitunia crossing and were involved in riots against security officers on patrol in the area. Border Police in the area arrested 5 suspects on the scene at the riots.

This is the second week in a row that there have been organized demonstrations that have turned into riots as several organized buses from Bir Zeit University have made there way in the area and suspects have taken part in riots against the security forces.The suspects arrested are residents of nearby villages in the Nablus area, 4 in their 20s and one minor.

Police and border police operations continue to prevent riots and disturbances in the different areas.‏