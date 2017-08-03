PA event in Jerusalem terminated

The PA was planning to hold an event to mark Women's Day at St. George Hotel in Jerusalem.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan signed an order prohibiting convening the event.

The order comes under authority of the Internal Security Minister, who prohibits holding the event in East Jerusalem or anywhere else in Israel, sponsored and funded by the Palestinian Authority, without written consent as required under Section 3(a) of the implementation of the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (limiting activity), 5755-1994.

Following the issuance of the order and Erdan's directive, Jerusalem police came to the venue at the last minute and delivered the order to the organizers.

Erdan's office noted that recently the PA and Hamas have ratcheted up efforts to strengthen their status in East Jerusalem by holding events, activating organizations, and strengthening relationships. Just recently Erdan extended the decree ordering the closure of the Orient House that served the PA in East Jerusalem, in addition to the East Jerusalem Trade Office and the Prisoners' Club that enabled PA activities in East Jerusalem.

"There is a struggle over our sovereignty in Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority repeatedly tries to undermine the State of Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem; I will not stand by and I will not allow it to happen. Any attempt by the Palestinian Authority or other entities to gain a foothold within the territory of the State of Israel will be stopped immediately," said Erdan.

