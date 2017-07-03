Orthodox rabbinical organization supports Friedman as ambassador

The Traditional Orthodox Rabbis of America (TORA) organization announced its support for President Donald Trump's nominee for US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

TORA is an umbrella organization for Orthodox rabbis in the US which seeks to provide an authentic representation of the values of Judaism, Orthodoxy, and the Torah to the media and the public in the face of misrepresentations of Judaism and Jewish values in media and in politics.

The organization wrote on its website that it "joins with many others who know of the integrity and competence of David Friedman, President Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to Israel. We share his core values of respect for human life, for the importance of Israel in the lives of Jews, and his dedication to the United States as a world leader."

TORA criticized those who oppose Friedman's nomination on the basis of what they consider to be Jewish values. "We are offended by those who imply that there is any white space between his values and those traditionally of the Jewish people."