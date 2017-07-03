Danon: investigate UNRWA connections to Hamas

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent a letter to the ambassadors of countries who donate to UNRWA Tuesday calling on them to investigate the connections between the organization and Hamas.

Ambassador Danon wrote the letter following the election of Suhail al-Hindi, the Chairman of the UNRWA Staff Union in the Gaza Strip and the principal of the UNRWA Boys' Elementary School for refugee children, and Muhammad al-Jamassi, from UNRWA's engineering department, to Hamas' Political Bureau.

"It is time to put an end to the absurd reality in which UNRWA staff, who are expected to provide humanitarian assistance, are instead acting on behalf of terror organizations. These incidents are yet another manifestation of the way terrorist organizations are abusing foreign aid," wrote Ambassador Danon.

"Alarmingly, this is not an isolated incident, but part of an established and ongoing phenomenon. The fact that a senior UNRWA employee is working on behalf of Hamas, and apparently has been doing so for many years, should raise serious questions about the agency’s monitoring and vetting process," the Ambassador continued in his letter. "In light of these disturbing revelations, it is crucial to conduct a thorough investigation of the organization's operations in order to ensure that no employee who is involved in terror play any role in UNRWA or the UN. It is essential that UNRWA establish a thorough and transparent screening process," Ambassador Danon concluded.