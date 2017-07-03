Major anti-BDS summit to be convened at UN General Assembly

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon will convene a major summit at the UN focused on combating the anti-Israel boycott movement.

More than 2,000 influential public figures, pro-Israel activists, students and representatives from organizations which oppose BDS are expected to take part in the event, constituting a remarkable show of support for the Jewish state at the UN.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the first US governor to sign into law anti-BDS legislation, will address the conference participants in the General Assembly Hall. Since assuming her post as ambassador, Haley has come out strongly against the UN's biases and prejudices and has expressed her unequivocal support for Israel.

Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon, World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ambassador Ronald Lauder, Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky and other known speakers will address the summit as well.

The event is a partnership between Israel's Mission to the UN, the WJC and pro-Israel organizations including ACLJ, ZOA Israel Bonds, StandwithUs, CAMERA, B'nai B'rith International, IAC, Maccabee Task Force, Hillel International, SSI, Hasbara Fellowships, the Jewish Agency for Israel, AEPI and others.

"This is a new era at the UN in which we are voicing a clear call in support of Israel. We will gather in the General Assembly Hall and stand against the attempts by the BDS movement to infiltrate the UN and harm Israel," said Ambassador Danon about the upcoming event.

"This gathering is on the frontlines of our battle against the global BDS movement. Israel has countless supporters who work tirelessly against these forces of darkness. Now is the time for us all to come together as a united front as we face this challenge," the Ambassador continued.

During the conference, participants will discuss the major issues at the heart of the fight against BDS. In addition to the opening plenary, three panels will convene focusing on social and digital media, campuses all over the world, and the private and business sectors. Each panel will include internationally renowned experts in their respective fields as well as representatives who have faced the challenges of the BDS movement firsthand and prevailed.

“In the UN, international institutions, and academic forums, we are witnessing a dangerous form of anti-Semitism in the attempts to delegitimize Israel and deny the Jewish people their right to security and sovereignty. The BDS movement does not seek peace, it seeks the destruction of the State of Israel," said WJC President Lauder.

"This is undeniably anti-Semitic and it must never become acceptable. We must stand up for what is right and expose BDS for the fraud that it is. We cannot fight anti-Semitism and the delegitimization of Israel alone. We must work together to spread the truth and to make sure that the world knows that this is not just a Jewish problem, it is a problem that concerns us all,” Ambassador Lauder concluded.