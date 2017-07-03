Trump: Obama was 'weak' on Russia

Trump slams his predecessor for allowing Russian aggression to go unchecked in eastern Europe.

US President Donald Trump slammed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for his 'weakness' in the face of Russian aggression.

Trump wrote on his Twitter account: "For eight years Russia 'ran over' President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak!"

The Trump Administration has been criticized for being too eager to treat Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend and ally in light of Democrats' allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election by hacking the Democratic National Committee.

Trump stated that the Obama Administration was too soft on Russia for many years, allowing Russia to annex Crimea from Ukraine, wage a proxy war within Ukraine, and develop its missile program.

Shortly after taking office, Trump acknowledged that his outreach to Russia might not work. "We look to have a great relationship with all countries, ideally. That won't necessarily happen, unfortunately, [and it] probably won't happen with many countries," Trump told the press in January.

Obama had been recorded telling former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2012 that he would be able to show Russia "more flexibility" following the 2012 Presidential election. He famously quipped "The 1980s want their foreign policy back" to Republican rival Mitt Romney when Romney called Russia the number one geopolitical rival of the US during a presidential debate.