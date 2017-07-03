Terror attack foiled in southern Israel

A bombing attack against IDF units operating in southern Israel was foiled on Tuesday, when security forces located and defused two explosive devices concealed along the border with Gaza.

The bombs had been placed next to the security fence separating pre-1967 Israel from the Gaza Strip, and were likely intended to detonate during routine patrols by IDF soldiers.

An IDF spokesperson reported that the bombs had been placed just west of the security fence, in the “no-man’s zone” between Israel and Gaza.