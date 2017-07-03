Abbas urged to end security coordination with Israel

Terrorist groups urged PA to end security coordination with Israel over "murder" of Ramallah terrorist.

Palestinian Arab terrorist groups on Monday urged the Palestinian Authority (PA) to end the security coordination with Israel over what they called “the murder” of Basel Al-Arej.

Al-Arej, a 31-year-old terrorist from Bethlehem who was operating out of Ramallah, was eliminated during a gunfight with Israeli security forces early Monday morning.

The terrorist was wanted over his involvement in planning a series of attacks against Israelis and was also suspected of multiple attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

When security forces attempted to arrest him during a pre-dawn raid Monday, Al-Arej opened fire at the forces, who returned fire and killed him.

In a statement on Monday evening, the terrorist organizations urged the PA to stop the security coordination with Israel and “protect the Palestinian people”.

Hamas said that “the assassination raises questions about the policy of the Palestinian Authority in whose territory such actions take place. This is a natural result of the security coordination and cooperation of the Palestinian Authority with the Zionist occupation.”

One of Hamas’s leaders, Ismail Radwan, claimed that "the assassination reinforces the message that the fight fpr the liberation of Palestine continues, and is a call to an escalation of the struggle and the Al-Quds intifada in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria."