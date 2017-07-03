North Korea preparing for strike on American bases?

North Korea says its launch of four missiles was exercise for a strike on American bases in Japan.

North Korea’s launch of four missiles was a training exercise for a strike on American bases in Japan, Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency reported late on Monday, according to AFP.

The isolated country’s leader, Kim Jong-Un, supervised the drill and gave the order for it to start, KCNA said.

"Feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets", Kim reportedly praised the Hwasong artillery unit that carried it out.

"The four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation, he said," the agency added, according to AFP.

The military units involved are "tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency", KCNA said.

The latest missile launch came on Sunday night (Monday morning local time). Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the reclusive state launched four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Several weeks ago, North Korea tested a ballistic missile from the Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan.

The test came a month after Kim said that the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). State media later said such a launch could come “at any time”.

The UN Security Council later unanimously condemned North Korea for its "irresponsible and provocative" attempts to evade sanctions.