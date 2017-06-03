3 officers accused of negligent manslaughter

Indictments against three officers, including one Major, in drowning death of soldier Ilan Yankelovich from Unit 8200 in reservoir.

Indictments were filed today (Monday) against three officers, one Major and two with the rank of Second Lieutenant, for wrongful death and negligence in the drowning of Corporal Ilan Yankelovich, from the 8200 Intelligence Unit.

The Major and one of the Second Lieutenants were charged with negligent manslaughter for the planning of the operation in which the soldier died in violation of safety protocol, and failure to take appropriate precautions.

Another Second Lieutenant is accused of operational negligence. All three were dismissed from their posts after the incident.

The soldier was 19 years old when he drowned in July in a reservoir near Kibbutz Kissufim in the western Negev. Two more soldiers who entered the reservoir, where swimming is forbidden, were rescued.

