Swastika carved on door frame of Ohio synagogue

Anti-Semitic message, swastika, carved into door of synagogue outside of Cleveland.

JTA - A swastika was carved onto the door frame of a synagogue in northeastern Ohio.

The swastika was carved at the Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in Lorain, Ohio, a suburb located on the West Side of Cleveland.

In addition to the swastika, the words “We will rise and gas you,” followed by an expletive, also were carved.

The vandalism at the more than 100-year-old synagogue took place on March 1, though it was first reported on Saturday,

“The act of ignorance, vandalism, and anti-Semitism does not reflect our neighbors in the City of Lorain. We are committed to continue to be symbol of tolerance in this community now and in the future. ABI provides education about Judaism, the Holocaust, and tolerance to schools and other organizations,” the synagogue said in a statement.

There are no suspects in the case. A synagogue surveillance camera did not record the door where the swastika was carved.