Jewish Home not waiting for Netanyahu

Agriculture Minister to transfer 70 million shekels for establishment of new town in Samaria for Amona evictees.

While the Prime Minister has yet to approve construction of a new town in Samaria for the 42 families evicted from Amona, despite his promise to do so, the Jewish Home party is already laying the groundwork for the new community.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel proposed Sunday to set aside 70 million shekels ($18,940,000) for construction of the new town, while giving the Binyamin Regional Council, the local authority, permission to undertake the project.

In the proposal, Ariel cites the government’s compromise agreement with Amona residents in December of last year, according to which a new community will be built in the Shilo bloc of Samaria and will be incorporated as part of the Binyamin Regional Council.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the subject of housing for Amona evictees, saying that the government was maintaining contacts with former residents, and that no advice or external pressure was needed.