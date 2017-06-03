The Democrats' Catch-of-the-Day: Fishing for Trump

Op-ed. Do they want what’s good for the country? Not a chance. And Obama is their shadow president.

Right now it’s Democrats 3, Republicans zero, so far as being politically adroit and savvy in the early going of Donald Trump’s Presidency.

But that’s just from my own unscientific count…and so now it’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions they want for a souvenir.

The Democrats got their first head on the wall when they got three San Francisco hippies, called judges, to stop Trump from going ahead with his immigration pause. That was the first sign that the Democrats meant it when they said that they intended to resist, defy and obstruct the President anywhere and everywhere.

Now they won’t rest until they’ve hunted down and captured every member of Trump’s cabinet, or anyone associated with Trump.

Or, more to the point, the Democrats will always have Russia…always Russia to pin on any GOP hopeful. Russia is their ace in the hole.

Somewhere down the line you took a harmless sip of vodka with a Russian ambassador? – Gotcha!

In the past, Russia was seldom on the map for the Democrats.

They were not bothered when Obama leaned over and whispered to Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev that, “After my election I have more flexibility.” To do what? Nobody asked. Nobody cared. Because it was Obama and if the Russians are good for Obama the Russians are good for America.

Not so these days under Trump.

That slice of Obama coding was caught from a hot microphone but it was cold news for the news media. The Republicans did not react either.

That’s because Republicans do not know how to fight street fight. The Democrats sure do, especially when they’re licking their wounds. Anything goes.

So Down Goes Michael Flynn as Trump’s National Security Adviser. That was their second trophy. Flynn, a good man, a man who deserved better, never had a chance after those leaks found him in a (innocuous) chat with a Russian envoy. That was all it took -- and next on the menu?

Now, even as we speak, they’ve got their claws on Jeff Sessions, Trump’s Attorney General, also a good man who deserves better, and he too got caught having a cocktail with a Russian and that is all America is talking about because the Democrats want it that way.

Do they want what’s good for the country? Not a chance.

They want what’s good for themselves and the Party as I wrote last week here in “The Democrats are not done ruining the country.” This starts with Obama who has elected himself our shadow President. He’s calling the shots from his bunker only blocks from the White House…and today, Trump, silent no more, has gone public with an accusation that Obama had him wiretapped.

Since Obama was so good at community organizing it figures he would be just as good at community disorganizing – and that’s what his Progressive thugs are counting on. He won’t quit and the Democrats won’t quit obstructing. In fact Obama is just getting started.

Israel, for example, is still standing tall despite his many efforts to bring her down. There is so much more damage to inflict here and abroad.

Sessions? I hate to say this, but I think he folded and quit on himself. Recusing himself from taking part in any investigation related to the elections -- that was a mistake. That action presumed guilt, surely weakness. We expected something bolder. We had hoped for a fighting Attorney General, someone to say, “How dare you impugn my integrity. I am fighting this all the way.”

I think he’s cooked and it’s his own fault.

But then again, he’s a Republican and Republicans still do not know that against the Democrats it’s for keeps.

This is war and it won’t be over until there is only one political party left standing.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. New from the novelist: “News Anchor Sweetheart,” a novelist’s version of Fox News and Megyn Kelly. Engelhard is the author of the international bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” For books like his award-winning memoir “Escape from Mount Moriah,” he is the recipient of the Ben Hecht Award for Literary Excellence. Website: www.jackengelhard.com