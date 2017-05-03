'We'll fight anti-Semitism aggressively'

Israeli President Reuven “Ruby” Rivlin met with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, accompanying him during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States, including the recent desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Rochester, New York.

During a joint press conference, Rivlin praised Cuomo for his trip to Israel, saying it sent an important message about his state’s commitment to confront anti-Jewish bigotry.

"Your arrival to Israel at this time is an extremely important signal that the US people and government will not let anti-Semitism win," Rivlin said. "On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express our appreciation for your visit and for the clear and powerful message you have sent.”

The Israeli president also extended his thanks to President Donald Trump, who recently spoke out against the spike in anti-Semitism.

"The same appreciation goes to US President Donald Trump, who condemned the recent attacks. And we are deeply touched by US Vice President Mike Pence who went and gave a hand - and a voice - in fixing the broken gravestone.”

Governor Cuomo also addressed the recent spike in anti-Semitism, condemning the incidents and pledging a “zero tolerance” policy to “aggressively” combat them.

"Yad Vashem is a living reminder of what the Jewish people went through, and what this world allowed them to go through," Cuomo said. "It reminds us all of the potential danger. We must live by the rules that an abuse to one, an affront to one, is an affront to all, and that large fires start as small fires.

"In the United States now we have had a rash of anti-Semitism, over 100 acts of anti-Semitism, and I am sad to say also in my state, the state of New York. It is disgusting, it is reprehensible, it violates every tenet of the New York State tradition.

"To the people of Israel, I say that these acts of anti-Semitism will not be tolerated, New York State has reacted aggressively with extraordinary measures, more aggressively than any other state in the nation, I am proud to say. We have posted rewards, we have put together a special unit of the State Police – we have made it clear that there will be no tolerance for these acts of anti-Semitism.”