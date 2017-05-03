Trump to sign new executive order on Monday

Steve Bannon to meet Trump, Department of Homeland Security officials in preparation for "launch" of new executive order.

According to Politico, senior US government officials reported that US President Donald Trump will sign on Monday a new executive order on his travel ban.

It is not yet clear which changes will be made.

Department of Homeland Security employees were instructed via internal email to work from home on Monday morning, the source said.

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will meet with Trump and DHS officials to discuss the "launch meeting" of the new executive order.

The new executive order removes the clause indefinitely banning Syrian civilians from entering the US, and removes Iraq from the list entirely. Existing visas will be honored, the ban will be upheld regardless of applicants' religion.

On January 27, Trump issued an executive order banning all citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. That order was soon blocked by a federal judge, and an appeals court rejected Trump's request to resume the ban.