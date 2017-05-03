WATCH: Arabs attack IDF vehicle

Arab media on Saturday publicized videos of confrontations between Arabs and IDF soldiers "which happened yesterday in the Arab Ramallah-area village of Nabi Salih in Samaria."

Arab media noted the video is "edited and oriented towards a specific purpose" and that the protesters "were warded off" and escaped.

In the video, masked Arabs can be seen attacking a parked car and attempting to pull Israeli Border Police out of it. Though the Arabs were unsuccessful in their attempts, the attempted attack was received well and garnered much praise from local Arabs.

Israel Border Police said, "This is an edited video which was created to serve a specific purpose. It shows a few seconds in slow motion, out of a much larger military operation in the area. During this military operation, which included several teams, IDF soldiers were stationed around the gas station. Because of disruptions by rioters, the IDF was forced to fire shots and use anti-riot tactics to disperse the rioters who were fighting with the soldiers."

"During the few seconds in which the jeep was off, rioters approached it and threw dozens of rocks at the soldiers inside. In return, one of the soldiers used riot dispersal techniques, causing the rioters to quickly leave the area. The soldiers then continued the operation.

"We have arrested one of the rioters, and expect to arrest several others in the near future."