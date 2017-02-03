'Slain' Hamas senior official alive and being treated in Gaza

In classic Tokyo Rose propaganda style, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Yoav Poli Mordechai revealed in an Arabic Facebook page, Al Munsak, the nature of the relationship between Hamas in Gaza and ISIS in Sinai.

"Hamas leaders: Your efforts to hide your cooperation with ISIS smuggling from Sinai through lies and manipulation in attempts to broadcast 'business as usual' with Egypt are not hidden from our view," wrote Mordechai.

Mordechai also revealed that Bilal Brahma, a Salafist-linked Hamas operative connected with ISIS in Sinai and among the top smugglers there, was reported by Hamas to have been killed in Sinai, who even set up for him a mourning tent - is alive and being medically treated by his Hamas masters in Gaza.

Bilal receives an official salary from the military wing and is being treated in Gaza by the military wing operative Jihad Cahlut, who is close to Gaza officials and is responsible for contacts with ISIS activists in Sinai.

"Hamas is brazenly lying to its neighbors and to Egypt, which works to destroy tunnel infrastructures; this comes one week before representatives of the terrorist organization make an expedition to Egypt.

"Hamas' senior delegation may want to consult with Bilal to know which tunnels are best for crossing from Gaza to Egypt and save the time waiting in Rafiah," added Mordechai.