'Amiram Goldblum is an evil man and an enemy of Israel'

Benzi Gopstein, the head of the Lehava anti-assimilation organization, responded to the attacks against him by Hebrew University professor Amiram Goldblum, who called Gopstein a "neo-Nazi."

Gopstein was responding to an interview Goldblum had given to Arutz Sheva Wednesday in which the professor claimed that Gopstein's activities were no different from those of neo-Nazis in Europe.

"The actions speak for themselves. The xenophobia expressed by neo-Nazis today all over Europe has been present in some countries for many years. The same methods are now returning in the US as evident in anti-Semitic Evangelical activity. The Evangelists even have a senior and for some reason well respected representative in Israel- Yehiel Eckstein.[Founder of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews]," Goldblum said.

Benzi Gopstein told Arutz Sheva that "it is a shame that Zionist and religious media outlets are providing an outlet for this wicked hater of Israel, the same evil man who said that Judaism should be wiped out along with the people of Israel. He not only called me a Nazi. He called [Justice Minister] Ayelet Shaked and [Zionist student grassroots organization] Im Tirzu [Nazis] as well."

"I want to remind him that the Nazis murdered Jews, and those who murder Jews today are the same terrorist organizations which he actually supports," Gopstein added. "After the murder of the Henkin couple he said that we must pass a bill outlawing Jewish children from living in the settlements. That is supporting those who murder Jews."

"The day [Goldblum] says a good word about me I will check what it is I have done that is wrong," Gopstein continued. "When I merit his condemnation, I know that I am on the right track."