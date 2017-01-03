Israeli convert to Islam joins ISIS

It has been cleared for publication that security forces arrested last month Valentin Vladimir Mazelbesky, an Israeli citizen and resident of Shibli in northern Israel, married and father of 5.

Mazelbesky was arrested after intelligence information that he had tried to reach Syria in order to join ISIS.

According to security forces, Mazelbesky immigrated to Israel from Belarus in 1996 and converted to Islam in 2000 while serving in the IDF and after he met his wife, a resident of the northern Arab town of Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam.

The Shabak investigation showed Mazelbesky supported the ISIS and bought a one-way ticket to Turkey, intending to cross the border into Syria and join the ISIS terror groups active there.

The investigation also showed Mazelbesky actively participated in online ISIS-supporting groups. On these groups, he wrote about his intention to travel to Syria and discussed who he would meet upon arrival.

Today, the northern district prosecution submitted to the Nazareth district court an indictment against Mazelbesky.



