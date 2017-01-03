Watch live: Trump addresses Congress

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night addressed a joint session of Congress, in his first major speech since taking office last month.

"Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our nation's path toward civil rights and the work that still remains," Trump began.

"Recent threats targeting Jewish community centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," he added.

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength and I’m here to deliver it deeply from my heart.

“We are renewing American spirit. Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead,” said the President. “All the nations of the world, friend or foe, will find that America is strong. America is proud. And America is free.

“It has been a little over a month since my inauguration, and I want to take this moment to update the nation on the progress I have made in keeping those promises. Since my election, Ford, Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Lockheed, Walmart, have announced they will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.

“The stock market has gained almost $3 trillion in value since the election on November 8, a record. We’ve saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of fantastic — and it is a fantastic - new, F-35 jet fighter, and we will be saving billions more on contracts all across our government. We have placed a hiring freeze on non-military and non-essential federal workers. We have begun to drain the swamp of government corruption by imposing a five-year ban on lobbying by executive branch officials, and a lifetime ban on becoming lobbyists for a foreign government. We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every government agency.”

Trump noted his commitment to enforcing American immigration laws, adding that by doing so “will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions and billions of dollars, and make our communities safer for everyone.”

“We want all Americans to succeed, but that cannot happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law and our borders,” he stated.

“For that reason, we will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border. Our obligation is to serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the United States. We are also taking strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism,” stressed Trump.

“According to data provided by the Department of Justice,” he continued, “the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offense since 9/11 came here from outside of our country. We have seen the attacks at home from Boston to San Bernardino to the Pentagon, and yes, even the World Trade Center. We have seen the attacks in France, in Belgium, in Germany, and all over the world.

“That is why my administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our nation safe and to keep those out who would do us harm,” vowed Trump.

“As promised, I directed the Department of Defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS, a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians and men and women and children of all faiths and all beliefs. We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet,” he continued.

“I have also imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile program, and reaffirmed our unbreakable alliance with the state of Israel.”