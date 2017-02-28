Three PA trucks impounded for illegal dumping

The Supervisory Unit of the IDF Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria confiscated a Palestinian Authority truck Monday after the truck was caught dumping garbage at an illegal waste disposal site between Alfei Menashe and Karnei Shomron. In the last two weeks two other PA trucks were impounded for similar offenses.

The illegal site began to be used for dumping recently after the Civil Administration closed another illegal site next to Qalqilya. The PA refuses to pay for the costs of removing garbage to the official Zaharat Al-Finjan site situated south of Jenin.

The head of the Supervisory Unit, Marko Ben Shabbat, said that "in addition to the many tasks facing the Supervisory Unit, there is the daily challenge of preventing damage to the environment with the aid of inspections, patrols and other initiatives. We will also continue to patrol the region in order to put a stop to the illegal activities at this site."