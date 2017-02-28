One dead in criminal shooting in Netanya

Police investigating shooting at a house in Netanya. Seven wounded, all of them men in their 20s.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire was opened at a house in Netanya on Monday night, before midnight.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims, all men in their 20s, and evacuated them to the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera and the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

A total of eight victims were transferred to hospitals, but one of them was later pronounced dead at the Laniado Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting, and a preliminary assessment indicates that the incident was criminally motivated.

Senior Magen David Adom paramedic Alon Kakon said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw several people lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, including a 20-year-old who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, lying next to another person who was semi-conscious.”

The Netanya shooting is the third criminally related shooting in one day.

In the first incident, a security guard of a criminal known to the police was killed when shots were fired at him from a passing car in the city of Bat Yam.

In another incident, a 47 year-old-man was shot and killed in Umm al-Fahm. Another man was moderately wounded.