'Good education options for parents making aliyah with children'

Head of English-speaking high school in Jerusalem says parents have no need to fear making aliyah with older children.

Rabbi David Samson, the dean of the Maale Erev Israel high school chain and the head of the Yerushalayim Torah Academy (YTA) program for English high school students, spoke with Arutz Sheva at the 9th annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Israel Mega Event aliyah fair.

"I feel that's it's an opportunity to expose families that are thinking about aliyah, and they're worried about their children, to the possibilities of making aliyah and having a very good solution for the education of their children in high school," Rabbi Samson said.

Rabbi Samson said that his Jerusalem high school, YTA, was perfect for families making aliyah from English-speaking countries with high school age children.

He mentioned a family he had spoken to which had expressed concern about finding an appropriate high school for their children, even over finding employment in Israel. "We were able to show them YTA, and they said that they are willing to send their kids to our high school and make the decision of making aliyah."