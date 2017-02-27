Watch: Ben Stein defends Trump on CNN

Related Stories
- Trump revokes transgender bathroom regulation
- Watch: How Oscar trophies are made
- Circulating on the web: Mosque teaches to hate non-Muslims
- University sociologist suggests a reason for Trump's victory
- Watch: Fox News discuss media bias and the latest Trump news.
- Report: US considers quitting UN Human Rights Council
- 'Everyone needs to fight the de-legitimization of Israel'
- 'Witches' cast 'spell' on Trump to remove him from office
- Watch: UK Parliament debates Trump's visit