PA official hopes Iran will produce 1,000 nukes

PA envoy to Iran hopes Iran will produce 1,000 nuclear bombs, warns against Western enterprise that will "establish Greater Israel".

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) envoy to Iran recently expressed hope that Iran would “produce 1,000 nuclear bombs”.

The comments by Salah Zawawi were made in a February 20 interview on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV and were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He further warned that the Arabs’ war was not only with the “Zionist enemy” but with a “100-year-old Western enterprise”.

The goal of this “Western enterprise”, according to Zawawi, is “to establish the Greater Israel, which would control disintegrated Arab and Islamic countries, and indeed, this is happening today in our Islamic world.”

“When they talk about the signing of the nuclear agreement and whatever,” he continued, “they are truly terrified. If Iran produces a nuclear bomb – and I pray to Allah that Iran will produce 1,000 nuclear bombs – it will not be directed against any Arab or Islamic country. It will be used to defend, at the very least, the Islamic Republic and its principles.”

In 2013, senior PA official Jibril Rajoub threatened that if the PA had a nuclear bomb, it would use it against Israel.

In November of 2016, a Palestinian Arab cleric from the Al-Aqsa Mosque urged Muslims to use nuclear weapons to “eliminate the state of the Jews in one or two strikes.”